| by Jack Landau |

We have been closely following the construction of LJM Developments' Waterview Condominiums, a new Icon Architects-designed condominium development on Grimsby's evolving waterfront. The project began construction in mid-2015, with the 9-storey structure topping off this past June. Throughout the Summer, the installation of metal studs and insulation material paved the way for the start of the building's cladding, which is now well underway.

Aerial view of Waterview Condominiums, image courtesy of LJM

A series of drone-captured clips of the site (below) reveals the ongoing cladding installation process, which now stretches up to the 6th level of the building. The north side—which faces Lake Ontario and the distant Toronto skyline—is being clad in a window wall system with dark, narrow mullions and spandrel panel framing floor to ceiling glazing.

To the south, the side facing the Queen Elizabeth Way presents a multi-tonal patchwork grid of glass and brick. As this side of the building will only have hallways connecting residential units, (all suites face the lake to the north), less window coverage is required here, allowing Icon Architects to play with expression here. The first elements of the south facade cladding can be seen at 0:11 seconds in the video above.

Throughout the video, glimpses of the second phase site to the east are visible. Like the first phase of Waterview, phase 2 will rise 9 storeys and carry on the same design language.

Phases 1 and 2 of Waterview Condominiums, image courtesy of LJM

Additional information plus renderings of Waterview can be found in our dataBase file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.