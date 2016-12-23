| by Jack Landau |

Earlier today, UrbanToronto's Managing Editor, Craig White, appeared on Global TV's Morning Show to announce the winners of our Year-End Readers' Poll on the Best New Buildings of 2016. The four-minute interview with The Morning Show co-host Liem Vu covered the winners and runner-up projects across our three height categories, with brief explanations about what makes each of the individual projects unique.

