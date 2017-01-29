news

Fuse & Fuse2 Condos
development

Growth to Watch For 2017: South Etobicoke

1750 The Queensway, Fima Developments, Quadrangle Architects, Toronto
January 29, 2017 6:17 pm | by Julian Mirabelli | Comments
The next instalment of our annual Growth to Watch For series continues heading west into South Etobicoke, where we've compiled an overview of the developments set to make an impact on ... read more
development

New Submission Reactivates High-Rise Plan at Sherway Gardens

1750 The Queensway, Toronto, by Fima Developments, Quadrangle Architects
January 20, 2017 5:32 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Northwest of the Highway 427 and QEW interchange, a mixed-use community fronted by high-rise towers could replace an Etobicoke strip mall, office, and big box retail complex. For a city where ... read more
development

Diamante's Mirabella Condominiums Seeks Site Plan Approval

Mirabella Condominiums, Toronto, Diamante Developments, Scott Shields Architects
January 20, 2017 5:17 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
Just opposite the Humber River from Toronto's rapidly-expanding Humber Bay Shores area, plans have evolved for Diamante Development's two-tower development at 1926 Lake Shore Boulevard ... read more
development

Multi-Tower Project To Add To Mimico GO Development Hub

23 Buckingham Street, Toronto
January 20, 2017 1:27 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
South of the Gardiner Expressway, South Etobicoke has become one of Toronto's most active development hubs. While Etobicoke's tallest and most conspicuous projects are clustered near the ... read more
development

Glazing Installation Gets "To the Point" at Ten York

Ten York Street, Tridel, Wallman Architects, Toronto
January 20, 2017 1:10 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
Well over halfway to its final height of 65 storeys, cladding installation continues to reveal new details at the site of Tridel's Ten York Street Condos in Toronto's South Core ... read more
development

Construction Progressing on Revitalized Grange Park

Grange Park, Toronto, PFS Studios, Thinc Design
January 20, 2017 10:53 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
It has been almost seven months since members of the Toronto's Ward 20 Trinity-Spadina community gathered at the site of Grange Park to celebrate the ongoing revitalization of ... read more
culture

Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for January 20, 2017

January 20, 2017 8:30 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
The pros and cons of commuter parking in Toronto; Hovercraft service from Toronto to Niagara-on-the-Lake proposed; Why Toronto Should Become More Climate Change Resilient; ... read more
photos

Photo of the Day: Terrence Donnelly Health Sciences Complex

Photo of the Day, Terrence Donnelly Health Sciences Complex, Mississauga
January 20, 2017 12:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Today's Photo of the Day features an institutional landmark in Mississauga. Submitted by Instagram user ozimekphotography, this photo shows the Kongats Architects design of ... read more
development

Rezoning Application Outlines Vision for East Harbour Site

East Harbour, Toronto, by First Gulf, OMA, Adamson Associates
January 19, 2017 5:31 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Last November, a preliminary master plan revealed the scope of First Gulf's plans for the once-industrial expanse of Toronto land long referred to as the Unilever site. Although public details of ... read more
development

East Harbour: A Transit Hub in the Making for Toronto

Transit Hub view from Broadview Ave
January 19, 2017 5:28 pm | by Andrew Johnson | Comments
Over the past 20 years, the shoulder areas of Toronto's downtown have seen a tremendous amount of development. In the 2000s, the west side of downtown went from former rail lands to high density ... read more
development

Private Sector Upgrade Proposed for Yonge-Dundas Square

An augmented photo shows two new screens with existing context, image via submis
January 19, 2017 5:24 pm | by Cody Kita | Comments
Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square could be getting brighter. The fast-paced outdoor event venue and tourism hub—bursting with a dizzying array of pedestrians, traffic, neon lights, signs and ... read more
development

Lifetime's Liberty Market Tower Plans Evolve in Liberty Village

Liberty Market Tower, Lifetime Developments, Core Architects, Toronto
January 19, 2017 4:18 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
Over four years after Lifetime Developments proposed a 32-storey mixed-use tower in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood, the 2012 proposal has worked its way through the planning and ... read more
development

Several Condos, Rentals Proposed Overlooking Earl Bales Park

325 Bogert Avenue, Toronto, Core Architects, Greatwise Developments
January 19, 2017 11:07 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Amongst the crush of new development applications that were submitted to the City of Toronto in the final days of 2016, an application was received for a rezoning and an official plan amendment ... read more
culture

Throwback Thursday: Globe and Mail Centre

Globe and Mail Centre, First Gulf, Diamond Schmitt Architects, Toronto
January 19, 2017 10:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
This week's Throwback Thursday presents the changing view from a condo in Toronto's Distillery District. Back on November 24, 2012, UrbanToronto Forum contributor 'Razz' captured this northwest ... read more
culture

Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for January 19, 2017

January 19, 2017 8:29 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
City watchdog asked to investigate misleading briefing note on Scarborough subway; Plan for massive nightclub on Toronto’s waterfront alarms residents; Reasons to Look ... read more
photos

Photo of the Day: King Street West

Photo of the Day, Toronto, skyline, King Street West
January 19, 2017 12:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Today's Photo of the Day presents a moody view of King Street West, submitted to our Flickr Pool by contributor Neil Ta. Captured from atop the Westside Lofts on the northwest corner of Bathurst ... read more
development

Growth To Watch For 2017: King West, Queen West, and More

Garrison Point, Hariri Pontarini, Cityzen, Diamond Corp, Fernbrook
January 18, 2017 5:30 pm | by Greg Lipinski | Comments
A few days ago, we published the first instalment of our 2017 Growth To Watch For series, focusing on Toronto's burgeoning Entertainment District. Moving west, in this instalment we take a look at ... read more
development

8-Storey Residential Proposed on Kennedy South of Eglinton

599 Kennedy Road, Toronto, by Harplin Inc., Architecture Unfolded
January 18, 2017 4:50 pm | by Cody Kita | Comments
A rezoning application and Official Plan Amendment has been submitted to the City of Toronto to allow an 8-storey residential building at 599 Kennedy Road, with the project slated to ... read more
real estate

Initial Occupancy Getting Underway at Plaza's Musée Condos

Musée Condos, Toronto, by Plaza, Quadrangle
January 18, 2017 2:00 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
With the exterior construction hoist removed late last year, and Pre-Delivery Inspections (PDIs) taking place throughout December, Downtown Toronto's 17-storey Musée Condos is now in the ... read more
development

Striking Geometry Emerging at MOD's Massey Tower

Massey Tower, MOD Developments, Hariri Pontarini, Toronto
January 18, 2017 12:25 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
Construction activity is heating up at the Downtown Toronto site of MOD Developments Inc's Massey Tower Condos on Yonge Street north of Queen, where a 60-storey, Hariri ... read more

