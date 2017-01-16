news

Bisha Condo by Lifetime and Ink with Wallman Architects and Munge Leung.

Project of the Day:
Bisha Hotel and Residences
culture

Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for January 16, 2017

January 16, 2017 8:33 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
As Toronto's Fashion District changes, small businesses are feeling the heat; TTC plans 35 subway closures this year; These acid-white LEDs serve as a lesson for Toronto ... read more
photos

Photo of the Day: Winter Weather

Photo of the Day, Toronto, winter, Jarvis, Adelaide, St. James Park
January 16, 2017 12:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Last week brought Toronto's its first major snowfall of 2017, creating some photogenic wintery conditions for photographers. In today's Photo of the Day, submitted to the 88 Scott Street Forum ... read more
development

Growth To Watch For in 2017: Entertainment District

The Bond, Core Architects, Lifetime Developments, Toronto
January 13, 2017 6:28 pm | by Greg Lipinski | Comments
Toronto's urban landscape has continued to evolve over the past year. Last month, we polled you on what your favourite buildings of their class were in 2016. Now, as the wave of development ... read more
real estate

The Winthorpe Modern Adds Custom Homes to The Beaches

The Winthorpe Modern, Kingston Beach Inc., George Popper Architect
January 13, 2017 3:40 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
Just off Kingston Road in Toronto's Beaches area, a new boutique townhome condominium development from builder Kingston Beach Inc. is offering a limited selection of 8 units on the quiet ... read more
real estate

Fieldgate and Hullmark's 6-Storey 'Heartwood the Beach' Evolves

Heartwood the Beach, Toronto, by Fieldgate Homes, Hullmark, Quadrangle
January 13, 2017 2:44 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
In a city dominated by high-rise construction, discretely scaled developments like the 6-storey Heartwood the Beach remain relatively scarce. Throughout Toronto, however, evolving planning ... read more
real estate

Demolition Activity Clearing Site of 609 Avenue Road

609 Avenue Road, State Building Group, Madison Homes, Toronto
January 13, 2017 12:05 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
The first traces of site activity are now in evidence at the site of State Building Group and Madison Homes' 609 Avenue Road where Toronto's Deer Park neighbourhood meets ... read more
real estate

Structural Forming Progressing at ZIGG Condos on St. Clair

ZIGG Condos, Madison, Fieldgate, Kirkor Architects, Toronto
January 13, 2017 10:56 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
We have been closely following the construction of Madison Homes and Fieldgate Urban's ZIGG Condos for over a year now, with regular updates on the project providing ... read more
culture

Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for January 13, 2017

January 13, 2017 8:22 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
A Foreign Homebuyer Tax is Just One Option for Tackling Toronto’s Rising Home Prices; Yonge-Sheppard station entrance remains closed more than two years later as delays ... read more
photos

Photo of the Day: Drone View From Palmerston–Little Italy

Photo of the Day, Toronto, drone, Palmerston–Little Italy
January 13, 2017 12:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Drone views of Toronto have grown increasingly common in our Forum threads and Flickr Pool, including the aerial view from the Palmerston–Little Italy neighbourhood featured in today's Photo ... read more
politics

Flood of Developments Puts Spotlight on City Planning Workload

Downtown development, image by UT Forum contributor yonderbean
January 12, 2017 5:30 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Intimidatingly overloaded at the leanest of recent times, the City of Toronto was awash with a deluge of development proposals at the close of last year. In a city already close to leading North ... read more
development

6-Storey Condo Proposed for Gerrard Street in South Riverdale

794 Gerrard Street, Toronto, by George Popper Architect
January 12, 2017 5:22 pm | by Cody Kita | Comments
With a rezoning and site plan application recently submitted to the City, a 6-storey mixed-use development at 794 Gerrard Street East could contribute greater density to Toronto's Riverdale ... read more
real estate

Lindvest's SuperSonic Condos Launching at Don Mills & Eglinton

SuperSonic Condos, Lindvest, Page + Steele / IBI Group, Toronto
January 12, 2017 1:56 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
New development is being spurred across Toronto along Eglinton Avenue by the Crosstown LRT, now under construction and planned to open in 2021. One of the nodes attracting attention is where ... read more
infrastructure

Bus Terminal at Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Gets Underway

Smart Centres Place Bus Terminal, York Region Transit, Vaughan, Diamond Schmitt
January 12, 2017 11:04 am | by Robert Mackenzie | Comments
"Gosh, it's cold out, isn't it?" exclaimed York Region Chair Wayne Emmerson as he struggled to turn the pages of his speaking notes with frozen fingers and a steady gust of winter wind blowing his ... read more
culture

Throwback Thursday: Karma Condos on Grenville Street

Karma Condos, Lifetime Developments, CentreCourt, architectsAlliance, Toronto
January 12, 2017 10:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Construction is now wrapping up at the Grenville Street site of Lifetime Developments and CentreCourt Developments' Karma Condos, a 50-storey architectsAlliance-designed ... read more
culture

Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for January 12, 2017

January 12, 2017 8:21 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
LRT construction leaves Eglinton businesses worried about future; Troubled Trump Toronto hotel put on the block; Transit advocates lodge complaint over controversial ... read more
photos

Photo of the Day: Yonge and Dundas

Photo of the Day, Toronto, drone, Yonge, Dundas
January 12, 2017 12:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Today's Photo of the Day takes us high above the Yonge and Dundas intersection. read more
politics

Vision Zero: City Launches Pedestrian Safety Initiative

Pedestrians and cars on Yonge Street, image by UT Flick contributor Greg's South
January 11, 2017 5:18 pm | by Cody Kita | Comments
Increasingly at the centre of recent debates regarding Toronto's public transit, congestion and bike lanes, have been concerns by City officials and Toronto activists regarding the safety of the ... read more
development

Site Plan Filed for Tribute's 'Max Condos' on Mutual Street

Max Condos, Toronto, by Tribute Communities, Graziani + Corazza
January 11, 2017 5:11 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Following a successful OMB rezoning appeal in October of 2016, Tribute Communities and Greybrook Realty Partners' proposal for 'Max Condos' at 81 Mutual Street is back before the City of Toronto's ... read more
development

Tridel's Evolving Mid-Rise Proposal for 420 Dupont Street

420 Dupont Street, Tridel, Teeple Architects, Toronto
January 11, 2017 4:00 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
Redevelopment plans have emerged for a prominent vacant warehouse on a stretch of Dupont Street in Midtown Toronto which is transitioning away from its industrial past. Plans to replace the vacant ... read more
real estate

Occupancy Well Underway as The Code Gears Up for Registration

The Code Condos, Toronto, Lifetime, BLVD, Hariri Pontarini Architects
January 11, 2017 12:10 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
With construction now practically complete at the St. Clair West site of BLVD Developments and Lifetime Developments' The Code Condos, residents continue to replace Skygrid ... read more

Twitter (@urban_toronto)