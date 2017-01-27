news

infrastructure

King Street Pilot Study: The Push for a Car-Free Corridor

A typical sight along King St: A crowded streetcar
January 27, 2017 6:30 pm | by Andrew Johnson
Talk about transit improvements in Toronto usually seems to revolve around large scale, multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects, be they subway or LRT. When faced with a rapid transit system
development

36-Storey Rental Development Proposed Near Jane and Wilson

160 Chalkfarm Drive, Verdiroc, WZMH Architects, Toronto
January 27, 2017 4:30 pm | by Jack Landau
A wave of tower-in-the-park infill projects have been proposed across Toronto over the past several months, with property owners seeking to intensify the under-utilized green spaces and paved
development

Mixed-Use Redevelopment Proposed for Stockyards District

January 27, 2017 3:00 pm | by Jack Landau
Two decades have now passed since most of The Junction's stockyards closed, and in the time since, big box stores and low-rise housing has regenerated most of this gritty area of Toronto. Now, a
culture

Walid Raad at U of T Daniels: "How Can Fiction Replace Reality?"

January 27, 2017 11:53 am | by Stefan Novakovic
In an era of epistemic bubbles and 'alternative facts,' the boundaries of fiction and reality feel more conspicuously fraught than ever. What is our 'reality' in 2017—and more acutely, what
real estate

2016 A Record Setting Year for New Home Sales in the GTA

January 27, 2017 11:42 am | by Jack Landau
One year since the announcement that 2015 was a record-setting year for new home sales in the GTA, the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) has announced that records were
culture

Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for January 27, 2017

January 27, 2017 8:27 am | by Jack Landau
Rosedale NIMBYs Push Back Against Four-Storey Condo; Wynne to halt Tory's plans for road tolls on Gardiner, DVP; New report outlines vision for how to make Toronto a
photos

Photo of the Day: Yonge and Bloor's Towers

Photo of the Day, Toronto, One Bloor East, Yonge and Bloor
January 27, 2017 12:00 am | by Jack Landau
Today's Photo of the Day features a worm's-eye view showing the three towers of Toronto's Yonge and Bloor intersection. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by contributor matthewsmithphoto, this view
development

Tower-in-the-Park Infill Planned for Etobicoke's La Rose Avenue

45 La Rose, Toronto, by Richview Developments, Turner Fleischer
January 26, 2017 4:30 pm | by Stefan Novakovic
Adding to the recent surge of infill developments for Toronto's mid-century apartment communities, the towers of Etobicoke's La Rose Avenue could be joined by a new seven-storey rental building.
real estate

LJM's Waterview Condos Takes Shape on Grimsby Lakefront

Waterview Condominiums, LJM Developments, Icon Architects, Grimsby
January 26, 2017 4:18 pm | by Jack Landau
Just over 50 kilometres southwest of Toronto's shoreline, new developments are adding residential density to the Grimsby lakefront. Since starting construction in mid-2015, LJM
infrastructure

Dundas BRT: the Missing Rapid Transit Line that's not Forgotten

January 26, 2017 3:57 pm | by Andrew Johnson
Back in 2012 Metrolinx unveiled the "Next Wave", a series of rapid transit infrastructure projects that would form the next group of projects funded and completed as part of The Big Move. The Next
real estate

Tight Market: TREB Releases Q4 2016 Condo and Rental Reports

TREB's Q4 2016 Market Report Shows Rise in Condo Sales and Prices
January 26, 2017 2:24 pm | by Jack Landau
Following up on Toronto Real Estate Board's (TREB) recent release of housing and commercial market figures for December 2016, two new TREB reports are shedding light on condominium and rental
real estate

A Community Takes Shape: Dunpar's Trafalgar Ridge in Oakville

Trafalgar Ridge, Dunpar Homes, Oakville
January 26, 2017 10:54 am | by Jack Landau
As in Toronto, Oakville's population has been steadily increasing. While the desire to move into the centre of the city is being answered by new condominium and apartment towers, Upper Oakville's
development

Throwback Thursday: Front & Trinity Transformed in Corktown

January 26, 2017 10:00 am | by Alexander Vu
This week's Throwback Thursday features the changing view, looking northwest across the intersection of Front & Trinity streets in Toronto's Corktown area. Back in January, 2006, the view from
culture

Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017 8:25 am | by Jack Landau
Policy change needed to save Toronto heritage buildings; Toronto's Green Line linear park inches forward; Take a look inside MLSE's fancy new Moss Park sports facility for
photos

Photo of the Day: Winter Skate

Photo of the Day, Toronto, Nathan Phillips Square
January 26, 2017 12:00 am | by Jack Landau
Today's Photo of the Day shows a crowd enjoying a winter tradition in Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Bryan Bonnici, this view faces east across the square's busy
development

Growth To Watch for 2017: Etobicoke Centre and Bloor West

2915 Bloor West, TACT Architecture, Fieldgate Homes, Dorsay Development Corp
January 25, 2017 6:00 pm | by Greg Lipinski
With three parts of Toronto now covered by our annual Growth To Watch For series, we are continuing our trip through the west side of the City. A few days ago, we published the Growth
development

Queen West Parking Lot (Finally) Making Way for Development

Mountain Equipment Coop, Toronto, by Sweeney &Co
January 25, 2017 5:55 pm | by Stefan Novakovic
As products of Toronto's development boom go, the Sweeny &Co-designed QRC West is arguably one of the best. Standing at the intersection of Peter and Richmond, a gracefully intricate feat of
real estate

Hoarding Comes Down as Fuse2 Approaches Completion

Fuse Condos, Fuse2, Neudorfer, Barrett, Burka, Toronto
January 25, 2017 5:45 pm | by Jack Landau
Construction of Neudorfer Corporation's Fuse and Fuse2 Condos has continued to progress at Dupont and Lansdowne, with hoarding now removed from the base of the Barrett
development

8-Tower Community Planned West of Kipling Station

5415 Dundas Street West, Toronto, by Pinnacle International, Turner Fleischer
January 25, 2017 2:57 pm | by Stefan Novakovic
In late July of last year, Pinnacle International's proposal for a 25-storey condominium on Etobicoke's Dundas Street West began to take shape through a Site Plan Application (SPA) to the City of
infrastructure

Hurontario LRT: Cooksville GO Station to be Intermodal Hub

Cooksville GO Station rendering
January 25, 2017 11:05 am | by Andrew Johnson
While municipal councils in Toronto, Brampton, and Hamilton have been divided on whether or not to accept full provincial funding for new LRT lines—parts of Metrolinx's The Big Move plan to expand

Twitter (@urban_toronto)