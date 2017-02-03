news

St. Lawrence Condos at 158 Front, Toronto by Cityzen and Fernbrook Homes

An Honest Farewell: Saying Goodbye to a Toronto Icon

November 2015, Honest Ed's in brighter days, image by UT Flickr Contributor A Gr
February 3, 2017 4:40 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Still an unmistakable Toronto presence at the southeast corner of Bloor and Bathurst, Honest Ed's has been shuttered since the end of December, with Mirvish Village's smaller retailers following ... read more
TREB Releases January 2017 Real Estate Market Figures

February 3, 2017 2:00 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
Following another record year for the Greater Toronto Area's real estate market, the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) has released figures for January 2017, showing that the market has ... read more
A Look at the Rooftop Amenity Deck at Brandy Lane's The Davies

The Davies, Brandy Lane Homes, SMV Architects, Toronto
February 3, 2017 1:50 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
Set to add 36 luxury condominium units to Avenue Road just north of Dupont, Brandy Lane Homes' The Davies will soon rise 9 storeys over Robertson Davies Park. Residents of ... read more
City Launches Pilot for Minor Variance & Consent Mediation

Nathan Phillips Square and Toronto City Hall, image by Jack Landau
February 3, 2017 12:30 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
This month, the City of Toronto is launching a pilot mediation program for dispute resolution in Minor Variance and Consent applications that come before the Committee of Adjustment. The free, ... read more
Previewing the Amenity Layout at "home: Power and Adelaide"

home: Power and Adelaide, Great Gulf Homes, Hullmark, Core Architects, Toronto
February 3, 2017 11:30 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
As marketing kicks into gear for Great Gulf and Hullmark's home: Power and Adelaide, renderings and supporting material are providing insight into the specifics of the ... read more
Shoring Begins for Daniels' The Wyatt in Regent Park

The Wyatt, The Daniels Corporation, KPMB Architects, Toronto
February 3, 2017 10:40 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Construction has commenced on the first condominium component in Phase 3 of the ongoing Regent Park revitalization. In late January, shoring activity was spotted on Block 29 at the intersection of ... read more
Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for February 3, 2017

February 3, 2017 8:40 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
What’s going to happen to Toronto’s Trump International Hotel and Tower now that it’s up for sale?; How a TTC streetcar driver custom-built a massive Toronto-themed Lego ... read more
Photo of the Day: Picasso Condos

Picasso Condos, Mattamy, Goldman Group, Teeple Architects, Toronto
February 3, 2017 12:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Today's Photo of the Day presents an aerial view of Mattamy Homes and Goldman Group's Picasso Condos. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor ileetoa, ... read more
Design Competition Announced for New Etobicoke Civic Centre

Westwood Theatre lands from the Kipling Avenue bridge, Etobicoke, Toronto
February 2, 2017 5:42 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
With a shortlist of five design teams for Etobicoke's new Civic Centre announced today, Toronto's former Westwood Theatre Lands are set to be transformed with what's being described as a "new ... read more
Province Announces More Rapid Transit for Hamilton

Metrolinx, GO Transit, Hamilton light rail transit
February 2, 2017 3:13 pm | by Robert Mackenzie | Comments
When Ontario Transportation Minister Stephen Del Duca travelled to the Hamilton GO Centre this morning, he arrived, figuratively, at least, aboard a light rail transit train—but he left on an ... read more
Refined Submission Advances Stafford Homes' Avenue & Park

Avenue & Park, Toronto, by Stafford Homes, Rosewater Capital, Page + Steele
February 2, 2017 2:20 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Following last year's Rezoning and Site Plan Approval (SPA) application for the Beer Store property at 1580 Avenue Road, the Toronto condominium project now dubbed as Avenue & Park has ... read more
Underground Garage Taking Shape at 58-Storey 1 Yorkville

1 Yorkville, Bazis, Plaza, Roy Varacalli, Toronto
February 2, 2017 2:05 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
2016 was a very busy year at the site of Bazis and Plaza's 1 Yorkville, just north of Toronto's Yonge and Bloor intersection. At the close of 2015 and well into early ... read more
TOcore: City Seeks Input to Guide Future of Toronto's Downtown

February 2, 2017 12:42 pm | by Alexander Vu | Comments
Every year, approximately 10,000 new residents come to Downtown Toronto. Remarkably, the rate of growth is expected to see the current population of the urban core double by 2041. Responding to ... read more
First Look at Amenities for Adi's The West Condos at Stationwest

The West – Condominiums at Stationwest, Icon Architects, Adi Development Group
February 2, 2017 11:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Just south of Burlington's Aldershot GO Station, a new condominium and townhome community by Adi Development Group will soon be placing hundreds of new residents within range of the ... read more
Throwback Thursday: Tableau Condominiums

February 2, 2017 10:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Among the newest condominium towers in Toronto's Entertainment District, Tableau Condominiums by Urban Capital, ALIT Developments, and Malibu Investments, rises 36 ... read more
Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for February 2, 2017

February 2, 2017 8:44 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
GO Transit has paid riders nearly $4 million for delays over three years; Tracking Wintertime Bike Ridership on the Bloor Bike Lane; Keeping Toronto ‘affordable’ will cost ... read more
Photo of the Day: Moody Skyline

Photo of the Day, Toronto, skyline, Alexandra Park
February 2, 2017 12:00 am | by Alexander Vu | Comments
Today's Photo of the Day features a dramatically lit aerial view of Downtown Toronto. Submitted to the Forum by contributor ileetoa, this drone shot faces the Alexandra Park community and the ... read more
Growth to Watch For 2017: North Etobicoke & Weston

Woodbine Racetrack, Woodbine Entertainment, Trinity, BBB Architects, Toronto
February 1, 2017 5:15 pm | by Julian Mirabelli | Comments
Our Growth to Watch For series continues as we venture into the northwest corner of the city, taking a look at development occurring throughout north Etobicoke and the western edge of North ... read more
Gardiner and DVP Tolls Are Off: Were They The Best Option?

Light trails on the Don Valley Parkway, Toronto
February 1, 2017 4:54 pm | by Andrew Johnson | Comments
At last December's Toronto City Council meeting (the same one where the majority of Council decided to vote against using data), they endorsed implementing tolls on the Don Valley Parkway and ... read more
Ryerson Symposium: The Realities of Construction

Ryerson Architectural Symposium 2017: Realities of Construction
February 1, 2017 3:40 pm | by Greg Lipinski | Comments
On Thursday, February 16th, Ryerson University's Masters of Architecture class will bring together urbanists, students, and industry professionals for an evening of discussion and debate. ... read more

