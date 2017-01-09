January 9, 2017 3:16 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Adding mid-rise density to Toronto's Avenue Road, Brandy Lane Homes' The Davies is slated to begin construction this year. Designed by SMV Architects, the 9-storey luxury development will overlook ... read more
January 9, 2017 12:15 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
With planned upgrades to GO Transit's Lakeshore West Line promising increasing service in the future, a collection of GO stations are experiencing new growth in their surrounding neighbourhoods. A ... read more
January 9, 2017 10:27 am | by Julian Mirabelli | Comments
Not all development applications submitted to Toronto Planning are for condos, and once in a while, a unique proposal pops up that necessitates a double-take. That was our reaction when a ... read more
January 9, 2017 12:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood has experienced a major wave of intensification over the past decade, with a number of new condominium towers now marking the neighbourhood skyline. ... read more
January 6, 2017 4:40 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
By now, the dust has settled enough to show Toronto's infamous 'Hooker Harvey's' still standing. This week saw the long infamous—and lately famous—burger restaurant come under the spotlight as ... read more
January 6, 2017 2:19 pm | by Andrew Johnson | Comments
In the last month of 2016, while many people in the GTA were focused on debating the merits of tolling the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, there was another motion presented at ... read more
January 6, 2017 11:58 am | by Cody Kita | Comments
On Thursday, January 26th, 2017, the Department of Architectural Science at Ryerson University will launch its Winter semester with the 2017 Margery Winkler ‘Toronto Specific’ lecture. This year's ... read more
January 6, 2017 10:34 am | by Julian Mirabelli | Comments
A consortium of North York landowners is looking to densify three adjacent properties along Wilson Avenue near the Allen with a mix of condos, rental units, and townhouses at 470 Wilson. The ... read more
January 5, 2017 5:15 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Galleria Mall, Honest Ed's, Eglinton Square, and now Scarborough's Golden Mile. Toronto's older malls and shopping destinations are becoming subject to development plans as urban space becomes ... read more
January 5, 2017 4:47 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
A report released earlier today by the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) points to continued strength in Toronto's housing market, and a slight decline in the commercial real estate market. ... read more
January 5, 2017 3:13 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
At the meeting point of Toronto's Bedford Park and Ledbury Park neighbourhoods, single-family homes remain the dominant building typology. While the area's tree-canopied side streets support ... read more
January 5, 2017 12:00 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Set to begin construction on Dundas at Sumach in Toronto's Regent Park, the 27-storey condominium marketed as 'The Wyatt' will contribute an additional 342 residential units to the reimagined ... read more
January 5, 2017 10:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
This week's Throwback Thursday features a before and after of a new mid-rise condominium development in Toronto' Roncesvalles Village neighbourhood. Back in March 2013 a single-storey warehouse on ... read more
January 5, 2017 12:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Today's Photo of the Day takes us north of the city limits, for an aerial view of the Highway 407/400 interchange in Vaughan. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Oscar Flores, this drone-captured view ... read more
January 4, 2017 5:00 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
The slender block between Adelaide and Pearl from Duncan to Simcoe remains one of Downtown Toronto's less conspicuous urban spaces. Flanked by the Entertainment District's glass and steel towers, ... read more