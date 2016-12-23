news

609 Avenue Road
Happy Holidays From UrbanToronto!

Happy Holidays from UrbanToronto
December 23, 2016 4:00 pm | by UrbanToronto Staff | Comments
With another year coming to a close, we'd like to wish all our readers a safe and happy holiday season! UrbanToronto's offices will be closed until January 2nd while our team takes time off. In ... read more
Topping Off: UrbanToronto's Hottest Stories of 2016!

Left: West elevation (fronting Yonge, looking southeast) Right: East Elevation (
December 23, 2016 4:00 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Closing out another year of our Topping Off series, we take a look at UrbanToronto's 10 most popular stories of 2016. It was another busy twelve months for our editorial team, with the ... read more
Topping Off: UrbanToronto's Hottest Forum Threads of 2016!

Topping Off: UrbanToronto's Hottest Forum Threads of 2016!
December 23, 2016 4:00 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Closing out another year, our 'Topping Off' series takes a look at UrbanToronto's 10 most popular 'Buildings' threads of 2016 on our Forum. It was another busy year of development, with the ... read more
Topping Off: UrbanToronto's Hottest dataBase Files of 2016!

Topping Off: UrbanToronto's Hottest dataBase Files of 2016!
December 23, 2016 4:00 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
Closing out another year, our 'Topping Off' series takes a look at UrbanToronto's 10 most popular dataBase files of 2016. It was another busy year of development, with the relentlessly growing ... read more
Micah Lexier's Two Circles Celebrated at Bay Adelaide Centre

Two Circles, Micah Lexier, Bay Adelaide Centre, Toronto, Brookfield Properties
December 23, 2016 3:30 pm | by Craig White | Comments
A pair of major new public artworks were recently celebrated at a pair of recently opened new Toronto buildings. Yesterday and today we celebrate both events, artists, artworks, and buildings, ... read more
Best Buildings 2016 Debuts on Global TV's The Morning Show

Best Buildings 2016 Debuts on Global TV's The Morning Show
December 23, 2016 1:06 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
Earlier today, UrbanToronto's Managing Editor, Craig White, appeared on Global TV's Morning Show to announce the winners of our Year-End Readers' Poll on the Best New Buildings of 2016. The ... read more
UrbanToronto's Photos of the Year for 2016

UrbanToronto's Photos of the Year for 2016!
December 23, 2016 10:50 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
At the end of another very photogenic year for Toronto, we are rounding up our most popular Photo of the Day features from 2016, selecting the most viewed photo feature from each calendar ... read more
UT Readers Select the Best Buildings Opened in 2016

Best Toronto Buildings of 2016
December 23, 2016 10:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
After over two weeks of polling, UrbanToronto readers have selected the best buildings opened in 2016! Our Year-End Readers' Poll ran from December 2nd to midnight on December 20th, raking in ... read more
Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for December 23, 2016

December 23, 2016 8:21 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Hazel McCallion tells province to slow down plans to curb sprawl; Land sale brings Mississauga closer to a waterfront that avoids Toronto’s mistakes; GTA’s supply of newly ... read more
Photo of the Day: Maple Leaf Gardens

Photo of the Day, Toronto, Maple Leaf Gardens, drone
December 23, 2016 12:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of an iconic building in Toronto's sporting history. Some time after being purchased by Loblaws in 2004, the historical Maple Leaf Gardens was ... read more
TTC: A Tour of Vaughan's Metropolitan Centre Station

TTC, Public Transit, Subway, Stations, YRT
December 22, 2016 5:58 pm | by Robert Mackenzie | Comments
"I think this may be my favourite of the stations," said Joanna Kervin, the director for Third-Party Planning and Property with the TTC's project to extend the Line 1 (Yonge–University) subway ... read more
Shayne Dark's Nova Celebrated at Tableau

December 22, 2016 5:20 pm | by Craig White | Comments
A pair of major new public artworks were recently celebrated at a pair of recently opened new Toronto buildings. Today and tomorrow we celebrate both events, artists, artworks, and buildings, each ... read more
Are Property Taxes Dooming Toronto's Heritage Buildings?

property tax, heritage properties, 401 Richmond, Toronto
December 22, 2016 4:58 pm | by Julian Mirabelli | Comments
It has recently come to light in local media outlets that the existence of Toronto's beloved 401 Richmond—an artists' enclave in the heart of the Entertainment District—is threatened by a massive ... read more
Kentucky Fried Chic: Condo to Replace KFC in Scarborough

3359 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, David Peterson Architect
December 22, 2016 1:38 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
East of Toronto's Victoria Park Avenue, the southeast corner of Danforth and Byng is subject to a site plan application for a mid-rise condominium building. Long occupied by a KFC outlet, the ... read more
Construction of The Kip District's First Phase Reaches Grade

The Kip District, Page + Steele/IBI Group, Toronto, Concert Properties
December 22, 2016 12:02 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
Construction is in full swing for the first phase of The Kip District, Concert Properties' new master-planned community near Kipling subway and GO station in Etobicoke. The project got ... read more
Mid-Rise Density Tabled for Dufferin and Lawrence

3019 Dufferin, Toronto, by Hounslow Holdings, Architecture Unfolded
December 22, 2016 11:10 am | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Just south of Lawrence Avenue, a new development proposal has been submitted to the City of Toronto to allow an 8-storey, 105-unit project at 3019 Dufferin Street. Located on a ... read more
Throwback Thursday: Removing an Eyesore on St. Clair

The Code Condos, BLVD, Lifetime Developments, Toronto
December 22, 2016 10:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
For our last Throwback Thursday on 2016, we are taking a look at the St. Clair Avenue West site of BLVD Developments and Lifetime Developments' The Code Condos. Back in August ... read more
Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for December 22, 2016

December 22, 2016 8:35 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Bombardier meets latest deadline for streetcar order, but is far behind original schedule; Progress on Burlington GO station going nowhere; Toronto City Council’s 10 Worst ... read more
Photo of the Day: DUKE Condos

Photo of the Day, DUKE Condos, Toronto, TAS, Quadrangle
December 22, 2016 12:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Dundas Street West for a view of a new mid-rise condominium development. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor Mafaldaboy, this photo ... read more
Proposed Distillery District Tower Falls Flat at Design Review

31 Parliament Street, Arquitectonica, Goldberg Group, Toronto
December 21, 2016 5:18 pm | by Julian Mirabelli | Comments
An ambitious proposal for a 49-storey tower at 31 Parliament Street located at the southern edge of the Distillery District was presented to the City of Toronto's Design Review Panel last week, ... read more

