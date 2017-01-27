January 27, 2017 6:30 pm | by Andrew Johnson | Comments
Talk about transit improvements in Toronto usually seems to revolve around large scale, multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects, be they subway or LRT. When faced with a rapid transit system ... read more
January 27, 2017 4:30 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
A wave of tower-in-the-park infill projects have been proposed across Toronto over the past several months, with property owners seeking to intensify the under-utilized green spaces and paved ... read more
January 27, 2017 3:00 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
Two decades have now passed since most of The Junction's stockyards closed, and in the time since, big box stores and low-rise housing has regenerated most of this gritty area of Toronto. Now, a ... read more
January 27, 2017 11:53 am | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
In an era of epistemic bubbles and 'alternative facts,' the boundaries of fiction and reality feel more conspicuously fraught than ever. What is our 'reality' in 2017—and more acutely, what ... read more
January 27, 2017 11:42 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
One year since the announcement that 2015 was a record-setting year for new home sales in the GTA, the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) has announced that records were ... read more
January 27, 2017 12:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Today's Photo of the Day features a worm's-eye view showing the three towers of Toronto's Yonge and Bloor intersection. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by contributor matthewsmithphoto, this view ... read more
January 26, 2017 4:30 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Adding to the recent surge of infill developments for Toronto's mid-century apartment communities, the towers of Etobicoke's La Rose Avenue could be joined by a new seven-storey rental building. ... read more
January 26, 2017 3:57 pm | by Andrew Johnson | Comments
Back in 2012 Metrolinx unveiled the "Next Wave", a series of rapid transit infrastructure projects that would form the next group of projects funded and completed as part of The Big Move. The Next ... read more
January 26, 2017 2:24 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
Following up on Toronto Real Estate Board's (TREB) recent release of housing and commercial market figures for December 2016, two new TREB reports are shedding light on condominium and rental ... read more
January 26, 2017 10:54 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
As in Toronto, Oakville's population has been steadily increasing. While the desire to move into the centre of the city is being answered by new condominium and apartment towers, Upper Oakville's ... read more
January 26, 2017 10:00 am | by Alexander Vu | Comments
This week's Throwback Thursday features the changing view, looking northwest across the intersection of Front & Trinity streets in Toronto's Corktown area.
Back in January, 2006, the view from ... read more
January 26, 2017 12:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Today's Photo of the Day shows a crowd enjoying a winter tradition in Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Bryan Bonnici, this view faces east across the square's busy ... read more
January 25, 2017 5:55 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
As products of Toronto's development boom go, the Sweeny &Co-designed QRC West is arguably one of the best. Standing at the intersection of Peter and Richmond, a gracefully intricate feat of ... read more
January 25, 2017 2:57 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
In late July of last year, Pinnacle International's proposal for a 25-storey condominium on Etobicoke's Dundas Street West began to take shape through a Site Plan Application (SPA) to the City of ... read more
January 25, 2017 11:05 am | by Andrew Johnson | Comments
While municipal councils in Toronto, Brampton, and Hamilton have been divided on whether or not to accept full provincial funding for new LRT lines—parts of Metrolinx's The Big Move plan to expand ... read more