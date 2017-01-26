news

Epic on Triangle Park, Toronto condos by Tact for Plazacorp

Epic on Triangle Park
Photo of the Day: Winter Skate

Photo of the Day, Toronto, Nathan Phillips Square
January 26, 2017
Today's Photo of the Day shows a crowd enjoying a winter tradition in Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Bryan Bonnici, this view faces east across the square's busy
Growth To Watch for 2017: Etobicoke Centre and Bloor West

2915 Bloor West, TACT Architecture, Fieldgate Homes, Dorsay Development Corp
January 25, 2017
With three parts of Toronto now covered by our annual Growth To Watch For series, we are continuing our trip through the west side of the City. A few days ago, we published the Growth
Queen West Parking Lot (Finally) Making Way for Development

Mountain Equipment Coop, Toronto, by Sweeney &Co
January 25, 2017
As products of Toronto's development boom go, the Sweeny &Co-designed QRC West is arguably one of the best. Standing at the intersection of Peter and Richmond, a gracefully intricate feat of
Hoarding Comes Down as Fuse2 Approaches Completion

Fuse Condos, Fuse2, Neudorfer, Barrett, Burka, Toronto
January 25, 2017
Construction of Neudorfer Corporation's Fuse and Fuse2 Condos has continued to progress at Dupont and Lansdowne, with hoarding now removed from the base of the Barrett
8-Tower Community Planned West of Kipling Station

5415 Dundas Street West, Toronto, by Pinnacle International, Turner Fleischer
January 25, 2017
In late July of last year, Pinnacle International's proposal for a 25-storey condominium on Etobicoke's Dundas Street West began to take shape through a Site Plan Application (SPA) to the City of
Hurontario LRT: Cooksville GO Station to be Intermodal Hub

Cooksville GO Station rendering
January 25, 2017
While municipal councils in Toronto, Brampton, and Hamilton have been divided on whether or not to accept full provincial funding for new LRT lines—parts of Metrolinx's The Big Move plan to expand
Explainer: Groundscrapers

The Groothandelsgebouw in Rotterdam, image retrieved from Google Maps
January 25, 2017
This week, SkyriseCities' 'Explainer' series returns with an overview of the so-called 'groundscraper,' a neologism that's catching on as an emerging term in the urban vocabulary. Though not
Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for January 25, 2017

January 25, 2017
Toronto artist attempts to make people see the beauty of Highway 401; Toronto developers accused of carrying out 'stealth' demolitions amid heritage-designation
Photo of the Day: QRC West

Photo of the Day, Toronto, QRC West, Queen Richmond Centre
January 25, 2017
Recent growth in Toronto's Entertainment District has primarily taken the form of high-rise condominium towers, though one new development has contributed a major boost in office space for the
Daniels Waterfront: New Funding for OCAD and George Brown

Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts, Rafael + Bigauskas, RAW, Toronto
January 24, 2017
As the commercial phase of Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts gradually joins Toronto's nascent East Bayfront skyline on Queens Quay, new information about the project's mixed-use programming
Commercial Podium Levels Take Shape at Daniels Waterfront

Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts, Rafael + Bigauskas, RAW, Toronto
January 24, 2017
The rebirth of Queens Quay East continues with a wave of new developments, adding residential density, offices, retail, and new public spaces to Toronto's waterfront. While some of these projects
Ryerson Hosting Talk on Improving Yonge Street Public Realm

Ryerson's City Building Institute Holding February Meet-up
January 24, 2017
Despite condo-fication and rising rents affecting retail vitality, Yonge Street remains Toronto's most important thoroughfare. With the City of Toronto now in the process of redesigning Yonge
Compact Mid-Rise Proposed at Yonge and Davisville

1984 Yonge Street, Toronto, Giovanni A. Tassone Architects
January 24, 2017
Just north of Yonge and Davisville, an 8-storey mixed-use building has been proposed at 1984 Yonge Street. Situated on a small lot on the west side of the street, the mid-rise project calls for 30
A Look Inside the TTC's Downsview Park Station

TTC, GO Transit, Metrolinx, Public transit, Subway, Stations
January 24, 2017
You'll find fossils at the Toronto Transit Commission's future Downsview Park subway station, if you look carefully enough, but, otherwise, everything is brand spanking new.
Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for January 24, 2017

January 24, 2017
Community 'furious' over demolition of 110-year-old building; These mysterious art installations are taking over the waterfront right now; Toronto budget chief echoes Rob Ford
Photo of the Day: BMO Field Stairs

Photo of the Day, Toronto, BMO Field
January 24, 2017
Today's Photo of the Day features an interesting detail view of BMO Field's exterior. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Lori Whelan, this shot focuses in on the exterior staircases of the
SkyriseVancouver the Latest Site to Join UrbanToronto Family

January 23, 2017
New year, new site! In 2016, we launched SkyriseCalgary and SkyriseEdmonton, and for 2017 we're pleased to introduce SkyriseVancouver, the newest local addition to our network.
Come Up To My Room Explores Art in the Context of Hotels

Come Up To My Room, Gladstone Hotel, Art, Toronto, West Queen West, Urbanism
January 23, 2017
Living among art is, at multiple levels of urbanism, a broadly desirable state of affairs. Come Up To My Room, an annual art and design exhibit held at the Gladstone Hotel as part of the Toronto
Construction Progressing for New Auto Dealership Next to DVP

Grand Touring Automobiles, Toronto, Plaston Architect Limited
January 23, 2017
Construction is progressing on the new dealership for Grand Touring Automobiles as it outgrows its current location at 740 Dupont Street. This is the latest addition to the emerging hub of luxury
Hot Docs Offers Series on Art Deco Architecture and More

Hot Docs, Morning Speaker Series, Art Deco, Documentary, lecture
January 23, 2017
Every new year brings with it a sense of hope, a hope that is often manifested in resolutions to bring something different into our lives, and that often means learning something new. At

