Arc at Daniels Erin Mills, Mississauga, by The Daniels Corporation, Kirkor

Daniels Erin Mills
Previewing the Luxury Floorplans at Brandy Lane's The Davies

The Davies, Toronto, by Brandy Lane Homes, SMV Architects
January 9, 2017 3:16 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Adding mid-rise density to Toronto's Avenue Road, Brandy Lane Homes' The Davies is slated to begin construction this year. Designed by SMV Architects, the 9-storey luxury development will overlook
February Grand Opening for The West - Condos at Stationwest

The West – Condominiums at Stationwest, Icon Architects, Adi Development Group
January 9, 2017 12:15 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
With planned upgrades to GO Transit's Lakeshore West Line promising increasing service in the future, a collection of GO stations are experiencing new growth in their surrounding neighbourhoods. A
Temporary Shipping Container Market Proposed Near Fort York

28 Bathurst, Stackt Container Market, Tusk Global, LGA Architectural, Toronto
January 9, 2017 10:27 am | by Julian Mirabelli | Comments
Not all development applications submitted to Toronto Planning are for condos, and once in a while, a unique proposal pops up that necessitates a double-take. That was our reaction when a
Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for January 9, 2017

January 9, 2017 8:30 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
North St. Lawrence Market dig delves deep into Toronto's foodie history; Transportation director Barbara Gray on the future of our roadways; Milton mayor Gord Krantz takes
Photo of the Day: Bloor-Yorkville Skyline

Photo of the Day, Toronto, Bloor, Yonge, Yorkville
January 9, 2017 12:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood has experienced a major wave of intensification over the past decade, with a number of new condominium towers now marking the neighbourhood skyline.
Proposed 'Hooker Harvey's' Redevelopment Sparks Civic Elegies

280 Jarvis, Toronto, by Giannone Petricone
January 6, 2017 4:40 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
By now, the dust has settled enough to show Toronto's infamous 'Hooker Harvey's' still standing. This week saw the long infamous—and lately famous—burger restaurant come under the spotlight as
Tracking One Year of Activity at DevMcGill's ArtHaus in Ottawa

DevMcGill, ArtHaus Residences at Arts Court, Ottawa
January 6, 2017 3:30 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
Almost exactly one year ago today marked our first visit to the site of DevMcGill's ArtHaus Residences at Arts Court—a precedent-setting mixed-use high-rise development taking shape in
Toronto Transit Planning: Council Rejects Requiring Data to Determine Priority

Toronto Ward Map reflecting Council vote on Transit Planning Prioritization
January 6, 2017 2:19 pm | by Andrew Johnson | Comments
In the last month of 2016, while many people in the GTA were focused on debating the merits of tolling the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, there was another motion presented at
Public Space Design: Marc Ryan of Public Work to Lecture at Ryerson University

Artistic rendering of The Bentway project by Public Works, image by Public Work
January 6, 2017 11:58 am | by Cody Kita | Comments
On Thursday, January 26th, 2017, the Department of Architectural Science at Ryerson University will launch its Winter semester with the 2017 Margery Winkler 'Toronto Specific' lecture. This year's
New Proposal Adds Residential Density Near Wilson Station

470 Wilson, gh3, 470-530 Wilson, Toronto
January 6, 2017 10:34 am | by Julian Mirabelli | Comments
A consortium of North York landowners is looking to densify three adjacent properties along Wilson Avenue near the Allen with a mix of condos, rental units, and townhouses at 470 Wilson. The
Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for January 6, 2017

January 6, 2017 8:32 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
GTA real-estate market conditions presage further rise in home prices; TTC gift store a hit over the holidays; A timeline of Bombardier's excuses for not building
Photo of the Day: Exhibit Residences

Photo of the Day, Toronto, Exhibit Residences, Roy Varacalli
January 6, 2017 12:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the base of Bazis, Metropia, and Plaza's Exhibit Residences, for a worm's-eye view of the striking new condominium tower on Bloor Street West.
Scarborough's Golden Mile Joins Wave of Mall Redevelopment

Golden Mile Shopping Centre, Toronto, by Choice Properties REIT
January 5, 2017 5:15 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Galleria Mall, Honest Ed's, Eglinton Square, and now Scarborough's Golden Mile. Toronto's older malls and shopping destinations are becoming subject to development plans as urban space becomes
TREB Releases Updated Housing and Commercial Market Figures

TREB, housing report, Toronto
January 5, 2017 4:47 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
A report released earlier today by the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) points to continued strength in Toronto's housing market, and a slight decline in the commercial real estate market.
Previewing Spacious Suites at Stafford's Avenue & Park

Avenue & Park, Stafford Homes, Page + Steele / IBI Group, Toronto
January 5, 2017 3:13 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
At the meeting point of Toronto's Bedford Park and Ledbury Park neighbourhoods, single-family homes remain the dominant building typology. While the area's tree-canopied side streets support
The Wyatt: A Look at Floorplans, Features, and Finishes

The Wyatt, Toronto, by The Daniels Corporation, KPMB Architects
January 5, 2017 12:00 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Set to begin construction on Dundas at Sumach in Toronto's Regent Park, the 27-storey condominium marketed as 'The Wyatt' will contribute an additional 342 residential units to the reimagined
Throwback Thursday: 383 Sorauren Avenue

Throwback Thursday, 383 Sorauren, Toronto
January 5, 2017 10:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
This week's Throwback Thursday features a before and after of a new mid-rise condominium development in Toronto' Roncesvalles Village neighbourhood. Back in March 2013 a single-storey warehouse on
Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for January 5, 2017

January 5, 2017 8:52 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Toronto-area home sales set record high in 2016, average prices soar; Toronto seen to be green in tree-canopy mapping of cities around the world; A Development Proposal
Photo of the Day: 407 and 400

Photo of the Day, Toronto, Highway 407, 401
January 5, 2017 12:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Today's Photo of the Day takes us north of the city limits, for an aerial view of the Highway 407/400 interchange in Vaughan. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Oscar Flores, this drone-captured view
59-Storey Proposal Adds Another Tower to Packed Toronto Block

150 Pearl Street, Toronto, by The Conservatory Group, Richmond Architects
January 4, 2017 5:00 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
The slender block between Adelaide and Pearl from Duncan to Simcoe remains one of Downtown Toronto's less conspicuous urban spaces. Flanked by the Entertainment District's glass and steel towers,

