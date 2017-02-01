news

real estate

Excavation in Full Swing at Mississauga Site of Daniels' Arc

Arc at Daniels Erin Mills, Mississauga, The Daniels Corporation, Kirkor
February 1, 2017 1:40 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
Approximately three months since the first signs of site activity were spotted at Mississauga's Eglinton Avenue West and Erin Mills Parkway intersection, excavation for The Daniels ... read more
features

Topping Off January 2017: What's Hot on UrbanToronto

Topping Off January 2017: What's Hot on UrbanToronto
February 1, 2017 11:25 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up January 2017's hottest stories, dataBase files, and Forum threads.  Our Top Ten News ... read more
design

Explainer: Vancouverism

February 1, 2017 10:00 am | by Alexander Vu | Comments
As part of the SkyriseCities network, SkyriseVancouver is our newest addition and is committed to providing the same great local development coverage and discussion that you’ve come to expect from ... read more
culture

Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for February 1, 2017

February 1, 2017 8:44 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Scrapping Toronto’s road tolls creates budget hole; Toronto moves to save 401 Richmond and other cultural institutions; GO expansion could boost GTA property values; and ... read more
photos

Photo of the Day: Night View of the EY Tower

EY Tower, Oxford Properties, Toronto
February 1, 2017 12:00 am | by Alexander Vu | Comments
Oxford Properties' EY Tower is the newest office tower in Toronto's Financial District, standing 40 storeys over Adelaide Street West. Submitted to the Forum by contributor skycandy, ... read more
development

79 and 80-Storey Condos Planned for Queens Quay LCBO Site

LCBO Lands - Block 2, Menkes, architectsAlliance, Toronto
January 31, 2017 4:25 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
Following a public presentation of concept plans for the LCBO lands in late-November, a late-December application for Site Plan Approval (SPA) was filed with the City of Toronto for ... read more
development

48-Storey Condo To Replace 8-Storey Condo at Yonge & Eglinton

39-41 Roehampton, Toronto, by Metropia, Capital Developments
January 31, 2017 12:55 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
In 2017, it's almost impossible to stand at the corner of Yonge & Eglinton and find an entirely familiar landscape. Even by the standards of a city where unending high-rise construction is par ... read more
real estate

Construction Wrapping Up at Backstage as Move-Ins Continue

Backstage on The Esplanade, Toronto, by Cityzen, Fernbrook, Castlepoint Numa
January 31, 2017 10:25 am | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Home to its first residents by late November of last year, the Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed Backstage on the Esplanade is now practically complete. With final construction details coming ... read more
culture

Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for January 31, 2017

January 31, 2017 8:26 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Activists urge city council to create more shelter space; Advocacy group encourages TTC riders to call for more funding, better service; Mayors Work to Secure Housing ... read more
photos

Photo of the Day: Musée and oneeleven

Musée Condos, oneleven, Harhay, Plaza, Toronto
January 31, 2017 12:00 am | by Alexander Vu | Comments
Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Harhay's oneeleven Condominiums and Plaza's Musée Condos at the intersection of Bathurst and Adelaide. ... read more
development

Growth To Watch For: Dupont, the Junction, and St. Clair West

January 30, 2017 5:55 pm | by Greg Lipinski | Comments
This instalment of Growth To Watch For restarts our journey through Toronto a bit northeast of Bathurst and Bloor, where we left off in the last instalment. Starting near Dupont and ... read more
development

Below Grade Forming in Progress for King Portland Centre

King Portland Centre, Toronto, Hariri Pontarini, Allied REIT, RioCan
January 30, 2017 4:00 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
We last checked in on construction of Allied Properties REIT and RioCan's King Portland Centre back in June 2016, when demolition and shoring were being carried out at the ... read more
culture

Inside the MLSE Foundation's New Jarvis Street 'Launchpad'

January 30, 2017 2:35 pm | by Greg Lipinski | Comments
"Tomorrow is Built Today." Those were the words emblazoned across the south wall of the brand new MLSE launchpad on the evening of January 26, which saw the grand opening of the new multi-sport ... read more
development

15-Storey Condo Could Replace River Street Beer Store

28 River Street, Toronto, by Rosewater Capital, RAW Design
January 30, 2017 1:37 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
Just north of Queen, another Toronto Beer Store could be making way for redevelopment on River Street. As one of five Beer Store sites purchased by Rosewater Capital, the lot at 28 River Street is ... read more
development

12-Storey Office and Live-Work Building Proposed on Parliament

191 Parliament, Toronto, by Downing Street Group, Kohn Partnership Architects
January 30, 2017 12:27 pm | by Stefan Novakovic | Comments
South of Toronto's Regent Park, Parliament Street could see intensification in the coming years with a 12-storey project recently proposed at 191 Parliament. Consisting of street-level retail, ... read more
real estate

Scale Model Provides Glimpse into Details of Vita on the Lake

Vita on the Lake, Mattamy, Biddington, Graziani + Corazza Architects, Toronto
January 30, 2017 10:46 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
The skyline of South Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores area is punctuated by Mattamy and Biddington's Lago at the Waterfront, with the 50-storey condominium tower currently standing as ... read more
culture

Daily Headlines: News from the Internet for January 30, 2017

January 30, 2017 8:20 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
Decades-long saga could revive Docks-like space on Polson Pier; How Fast Can The King Car Run?; Turnabout could take toll on Kathleen Wynne’s relationship with John Tory; ... read more
photos

Photo of the Day: Urban Falcon

Photo of the Day, Toronto, peregrine falcon
January 30, 2017 12:00 am | by Jack Landau | Comments
While peregrine falcons typically nest on cliff ledges in their natural habitat, the Greater Toronto area's large number of tall buildings in close proximity to river valleys and ravines create a ... read more
infrastructure

King Street Pilot Study: The Push for a Car-Free Corridor

A typical sight along King St: A crowded streetcar
January 27, 2017 6:30 pm | by Andrew Johnson | Comments
Talk about transit improvements in Toronto usually seems to revolve around large scale, multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects, be they subway or LRT. When faced with a rapid transit system ... read more
development

36-Storey Rental Development Proposed Near Jane and Wilson

160 Chalkfarm Drive, Verdiroc, WZMH Architects, Toronto
January 27, 2017 4:30 pm | by Jack Landau | Comments
A wave of tower-in-the-park infill projects have been proposed across Toronto over the past several months, with property owners seeking to intensify the under-utilized green spaces and paved ... read more

Twitter (@urban_toronto)